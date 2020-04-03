|
Donna Allison Lindsay, age 71, of Mount Airy, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Mrs. Lindsay was born on March 4, 1949 to the late Griff and Mary Sue Allison. in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Angelia; brothers, Clyde Allison and Sammie Allison. Mrs. Lindsay was a member of the Hillside Baptist Church. Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was known as "Grandmother" to her granddaughter, Emily.
Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth Lindsay, of Mt. Airy; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Chris Jones, of Canton; granddaughter, Emily Jones, of Canton; sister, Ann Taylor, of Demorest; and brother, Jimmie Allison, of Cornelia.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens for immediate family.
Arrangements for a Public Memorial Service will be announced once they are made available.
Memorial Donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 1701 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2020