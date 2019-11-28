|
Donna Denise Elliott, age 54 of Gainesville, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 26. Born February 24, 1965, Denise was the daughter of Everett and Beth Elliott. She attended Chestatee Baptist Church in Gainesville and Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Dahlonega. Prior to her declining health, she attended activities at Parkway and Avita Community Partners. Denise is preceded in death by her grandparents, J.B. Anderson; Edwin and Thelma Elliott; uncle and aunt, Larry and Tricia Terrill; and nephew, Grant Ferguson. Additional survivors include her sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Ron Gossett of Gainesville and Angie and Richard Ferguson of Marietta; "adopted" sister, Beverly Mote of Gainesville; nephews Will Gossett, Wesley Gossett, Rylan Ferguson, and Charlie Ferguson; and niece Ashlyn Ferguson. She is also survived by her grandmother, Lois Anderson of Dahlonega; uncle and aunt Ronnie and Lou Anderson of Mount Pleasant, SC; cousins Tiffany Terrill Martin, Susan Anderson, and Ryan Anderson; special caregivers Laurie Midgley and Yesenia Suarez. A special thanks to Dr. Sohail Saleem, Paula, and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care Lake Lanier for their compassion and care throughout her many years of dialysis. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 30, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Chad Dale and Rev. Powell Sailors will officiate. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gary Moore officiating. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home on Friday November 29 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chestatee Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Melvin Woodruff, 3630 Ledan Road, Gainesville; or to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Ann Evans, 1751 Wesley Chapel Road, Dahlonega .Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 28, 2019