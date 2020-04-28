|
Donna Grant
Died April 16, 2020
Donna Grant, age 94, of Gainesville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16.
Mrs. Grant was born on February 27, 1926, in Long Beach, California, to the late Hart and Arlene Browne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Arlene Browne Lee, and her loving husband of 51 years, Robert "Bob" Dale Grant.
Mr. and Mrs. Grant were married in Glendora, California, on March 8, 1947, and began their family in Covina, California. Her husband was transferred to Roswell, in 1966, where Mrs. Grant taught preschool at First Baptist Church, Roswell. After his retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Grant moved to Gainesville, in 1983.
Mrs. Grant was a member of First Baptist Church, Gainesville, where she continued her calling to teach. After 51 years, she officially retired and was honored and recognized by the community as Master Teacher. Throughout her years at First Baptist Preschool, hundreds of children were blessed by her love and passion for teaching. She never forgot her students and remembered them long after they passed through her care. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She loved her family and was always sharing her photos with everyone. She devoted her life to her family.
Mrs. Grant leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Gwen Grant, of Canton, Georgia; Son, Larry Grant of Knightdale, North Carolina; Daughter and son-in-law Mary and Bradley Dunagan, of Gainesville, Georgia; Grandchildren, Shannon (James) Doppelheuer of Snellville, Georgia; Lori (Andrew) Martin of Charlotte, North Carolina; Robert (Mandy) Grant of Canton, Georgia; Ryan (Katie) Grant of Johns Creek, Georgia; Leah (Britt) Hulsey of Murrayville, Georgia; Lindsey (Steven) McDowell of Rome, Georgia; Tyler (Amanda) Dunagan of Jacksonville, Florida; Brian Grant of Bloomington, Indiana; Austin Grant of Trenton, Tennessee. Her most cherished blessings and legacy were her 19 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Grant's niece, Cheryl (Bruce) Stewart of Riverside, California, was loved as a second daughter.
The family would like to thank Gardens of Gainesville Assisted Living in Gainesville, Woodland Ridge Assisted Living in Smyrna, and Tapestry Hospice for their love and care they showed to Mrs. Grant and her family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be planned at First Baptist Church Gainesville, at a later date when all her family and friends can gather together. A private graveside service will follow in Roswell, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be made to First Baptist Church Day School, 751 Green Street, Gainesville, Georgia, 30501.
Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home, Roswell.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 28, 2020