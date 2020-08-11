1/
Donna Jean (Tatum) Puckett
1940 - 2020
Donna Jean Tatum Puckett
Died August 5, 2020
Donna Jean Tatum Puckett, age 80, of Buford, died Wednesday, August 5th. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 a.m. at the Buford Church of God. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14th from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
