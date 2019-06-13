|
|
Died June 11, 2019
Donna Jo Beck, age 48, of Clermont died on June 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, Clermont, Ga., Rev. Lamar Purcell will officiate. Interment will be in the Christian Hills Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019, from 11:00 am until the funeral hour.
Donna is survived by her son, Jason Beck; her daughter, Heather McCranie; her mother, Evelyn Jenkins; her brothers, Johnny Jenkins, Christopher Jenkins, and Ronnie Gregg; and her sisters, Christen Tibbs and Tammy Williamson.
Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 13, 2019