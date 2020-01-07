|
Mrs. Donna Kae Kirby Smith, age 56 of Flowery Branch, passed away Friday, January 3 peacefully at home with her family. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with Pastor Clark Pickett, Blake Young, Michael Mansfield and Paul Evans. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mrs. Smith was born January 29, 1963 to Sybil Kirby Willoughby and the late James Eugene Kirby in Albany, Georgia. Beloved by her family and friends, she always put others before herself. Family both professional and personal gave her purpose and joy, especially the bond she shared with all the children. Mrs. Smith was the executive assistant to Michael Mansfield of Mansfield Oil and the entire Mansfield Family Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Coy W. Smith, Jr. of Flowery Branch; daughter, Shanna Hill of Gainesville; grandson, Cole Hill; mother, Sybil Kirby Willoughby; brothers, Travis (Brittany) Willoughby of Flowery Branch and David Kirby of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters, Debbie (Kevin) Caudill of Bradenton, Florida and Jamie (Scott) Lynch of Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces, Aubrey Willoughby and Makayla Day; and nephew, Luke Willoughby. She was preceded in death by her father, James Eugene Kirby. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the at www.cancer.org Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 7, 2020