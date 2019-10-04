|
|
Donna Goble Sullivan died October 1 at age 68. Born in Atlanta at just 2 lbs. 11 ounces, she defied the odds and lived a rich, full life. She was loved by many for her huge, kind heart and fun-loving spirit. All three of her varied careers took advantage of these exceptional gifts. Graduating at the top of her class, Donna's first career was as a registered nurse specializing in OB/GYN. When the insurance for that profession became too costly, she became a much-loved technology coordinator in the Gwinnett County school system. Her favorite aspect of that job was teaching kindergartners how to use technology. She was a kind and caring teacher, the type you'd want for your child. Later, she moved to Gainesville, GA and became a Realtor with Keller Williams. She loved working with people, so that job suited her to a tee. She was best known for her flowing red hair and love of people. That said, she was always up for a party. She would decorate fabulous magazine-worthy cakes, and her parties were the stuff of legend. She was also a devout Christian who was a member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville and absolutely adored her Bible study group. Her family was the center of her universe, especially her precious grandchildren, and she was so proud of her three beautiful daughters. Donna put her whole heart into everything she did. For that reason, she was loved beyond measure and will be sorely missed. She was a angel to so many people. Sullivan is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Dana and Randy Jack of Canton, Danielle and Chad Coxville of Augusta, and Daye and Shepard Stuart of Roswell; grandchildren Seth, Luke, Owen and Hannah Jack, Cade, Cam and Casen Coxville, and little baby boy Stuart expected in December. Additionally, sisters Bev Knight and Tracy Morris, mother Anne Margaret Goble, nephews Matt Knight, Chris Knight and Jake Morris. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Goble, Jr. A celebration of Donna's life will be held in the chapel at First Baptist Church of Gainesville Sunday, October 20 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation with the family will be held in the parlor immediately after the service. All are invited to come share stories of how this remarkable lady brightened your life. If you want to donate in her name, please visit https://fundraise.thepinkagenda.org/give/178679/#!/donation/checkout. If you want to send flowers, they should go to the church on Saturday, October 19. Please don't feel obligated to do either. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 4, 2019