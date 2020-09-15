Donnie Jean Reepe Pugh

Died September 12, 2020

Donnie Jean Reepe Pugh, age 89, of Buford, died Saturday, September 12th. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Island Ford Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

