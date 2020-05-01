Dorcas (Gaines) Taylor
Dorcas Gaines Taylor
Died April 30, 2020
Dorcas Gaines Taylor, age 94, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday April 30, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, she was born and raised in Flowery Branch by her beloved parents, the late Hubert and Faye Gaines. She graduated from Flowery Branch High School. Mrs. Taylor retired after 32 years employment from Southern Bell. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
Mrs. Taylor is preceded in death by her husband, James F. Taylor; her sisters and their husbands, Mary "Billie" (Royce) Turk, Martha (Hoyt) Pinson, and her brother and his wife, Harold (Billie) Gaines.
She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews to whom she was lovingly known as "Mama Pete". Her love and care for them will never be forgotten.
The family would like to thank her sitters, Nora Tiller and Donna Gaines; Danny Wright and the staff at the Waterford; Whitney Shumake and Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, at Alta Vista Cemetery. Courtney Simmons will officiate. Due to COVID-19 and the regulations set up for the protection of everyone, social distancing will need to be observed at the service.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
Alta Vista Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
