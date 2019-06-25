Died June 19, 2019

Doris Campbell Reynolds of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on June 19, 2019 at her home after an extended illness. She was born on May 9, 1929 in Hall County, Georgia and was the daughter of Knox and Rosalie Campbell of Hall County.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Gainesville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5051 Stephens Road, Gainesville, 30504. Mrs. Reynolds mostly grew up in the Gainesville Mill village and attended Gainesville High School where she played a saxophone in the marching band. She was a spinner at Gainesville Mill, New Holland Mill and Chicopee Mill for many years and later assisted her husband with his company, Beak-O-Vac, Inc., that manufactured and sold poultry vaccination equipment which he invented. She was a wonderful homemaker, devoted mother and grandmother. Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Lamar Willard Reynolds.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jimmie Ree and Melvin Dorsey, Cleveland; son, Dwight Reynolds, Clermont; daughter, Charlotte Hartsfield, Gainesville; son, Philip Reynolds, Gainesville; son, Lamar Reynolds, Jr., Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Michael Bolding, Cluj-Napoca, Romania; daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Ronnie Gordon, Gainesville; sister; Jeanette Cagle; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 25, 2019