Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
(706) 778-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Helen Taylor


1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Doris Helen Taylor Obituary
Doris Helen Taylor, age 78, of Cornelia passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Mrs. Taylor was born on Friday, January 30, 1942 in Demorest, Georgia to the late Arthur Joseph Chapman and Ethel (Parson) Chapman. Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker and had a love of Antique Picking and going to car shows with her husband. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Stephen Taylor, Sr.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Barry Taylor Jr., and Donna Taylor, Mt. Airy, Joey and Wendy Taylor, Cornelia, brother, Garnett Chapman, Habersham County, grandchildren, Ryan, Drew, Chandler, Carson, and Grayson Taylor.

Private Family Services will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -