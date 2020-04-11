|
Doris Helen Taylor, age 78, of Cornelia passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Mrs. Taylor was born on Friday, January 30, 1942 in Demorest, Georgia to the late Arthur Joseph Chapman and Ethel (Parson) Chapman. Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker and had a love of Antique Picking and going to car shows with her husband. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Stephen Taylor, Sr.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Barry Taylor Jr., and Donna Taylor, Mt. Airy, Joey and Wendy Taylor, Cornelia, brother, Garnett Chapman, Habersham County, grandchildren, Ryan, Drew, Chandler, Carson, and Grayson Taylor.
Private Family Services will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020