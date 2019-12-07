|
|
Doris Louise Grogan Garrett, age 87 of Cumming, died Thursday, December 5. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Garrett; parents, Anna and Andrew Grogan; in-laws, Joel and Grace Garrett; and a number of brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Trudy and David Ayers of Mt. Airy, Tony Garrett of Cumming, Regina and Tony Bennett of Cumming, Pam and Jeff Stephens of Cumming; grandchildren, Joey and Kim Ayers, Kayla and Jody Hubbard, Taylor and Chris Burnett, Emily and Kyle Phillips, Natalie Bennett, Kelli and Josh Kilpatrick, Kyle Stephens; great grandchildren, Gracie Hubbard, Anna Ayers, Rollins Phillips; sister, Mozelle Andrews; and a large number of nieces, nephews and others also survive. Funeral services will be Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church, 6905 Concord Road, Cumming, with Dr. Scott Gilbert, Dr. Rubin Smith and Rev. Danny Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. until hour of the service. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, has care of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 7, 2019