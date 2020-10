Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Khlat Shartouny

Died on October 11, 2020

Doris Khlat Shartouny, 85, of Sugar Hill died on Sunday, October 11th.. A Funeral Mass was held on Sunday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Maronite Church, Atlanta. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store