Oct. 17, 1920-July 3, 2019

Mrs. Doris Standridge Chambers of Clermont passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 3rd, 2019 in Gainesville, Georgia, following a brief illness.

Born on October 17, 1920 in Commerce, Georgia, Doris was the first of eight children of Ola Mae and Boyd Standridge. She was preceded in death by her brothers Wayne; Boyd Jr. (Jess); and Robert as well as her sisters Elease (Mrs. Pete Crow); and Hazel (Mrs. F.M. Head). Doris is survived by her sisters Helen (Mrs. Bill Butler) and Jean (Mrs. Gerald Fields) as well as numerous nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.

Doris' family moved to Clermont in 1939 where she met her sweet husband, Thomas F. Chambers at Concord Baptist Church. Tom carried his favorite picture of her with him into service during World War II. They were married after his return. Tom built their house for her and they lived there happily until his death in 1998.

Doris was a long time member of Concord Baptist Church and was well known for her kindness toward others. She had a quick wit and a sharp mind. She was a homemaker and a voracious reader. Doris was an excellent cook and a treasured friend, considered by many to be a "second mother". She enjoyed flowers and traveling to the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina with loved ones. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Graveside interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville at 10:00 Friday July 6th with Rev. Levi Skipper officiating. A brief visitation and memorial service will follow in the Chapel at Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her honor to , Georgia Baptist Children's Home or Concord Baptist Church.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 4, 2019