Dorothy Tucker Ammons
Died May 9, 2020
Dorothy Tucker Ammons, age 90, of Lawrenceville, died Saturday, May 9. Ms. Ammons has been cremated and no service is planned at this time. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.