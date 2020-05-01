Dorothy Vaughan Bartlett
Died April 28, 2020
Dorothy Vaughan Bartlett (Dot), age 90, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Due to the current CDC guidelines, a private service will be Friday, May 01, at 4:00 p.m. in Brookwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.