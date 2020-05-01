Dorothy "Dot" (Vaughan) Bartlett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Vaughan Bartlett
Died April 28, 2020
Dorothy Vaughan Bartlett (Dot), age 90, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Due to the current CDC guidelines, a private service will be Friday, May 01, at 4:00 p.m. in Brookwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Service
4:00 PM
Brookwood Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved