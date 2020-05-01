Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Dorothy Vaughan Bartlett

Died April 28, 2020

Dorothy Vaughan Bartlett (Dot), age 90, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Due to the current CDC guidelines, a private service will be Friday, May 01, at 4:00 p.m. in Brookwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store