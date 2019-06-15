Home

Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Brendan's Catholic Church
Cumming, GA
Dorothy Florence Massoni
1935 - 2019
