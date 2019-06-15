|
Dorothy Florence Massoni
Died June 11, 2019
Dorothy Florence Massoni, age 83, of Suwanee, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. A funeral mass for Mrs. Massoni will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Cumming, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 15, 2019
