Mrs. Dorothy Mae Sayne age 82 of Gillsville passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday June 1, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Darryl Womack will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday May 31, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday June 1, 2019 from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dorthy was born on December 14, 1936 in Lyons, Georgia to the late William Reese Rider and Erma Williamson Rider. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, C.F. Sayne.

Mrs. Sayne is survived by her daughter Patricia Dubnik of Gillsville, daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Gary Painter of Alto, son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Cathy Sayne of Gillsville, son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Michelle Sayne of Alto, grand-daughter and husband, Nikki and Bryan Peebles of Gainesville, grand-son and wife, Michael and Tandi Dubnik of Winder, grand-son and wife, Chris and Myranda Sayne of Jefferson, grand-daughter and husband, Kim and Brody Bray of Jefferson, grand-son and wife, Dusty and Missy Sayne of Maysville, grand-son, Domnick Painter of Alto, grand-daughter, Brandi Wellons of Warner Robins, grand-son, Jacob Coy of Cumming, grand-son, Cameron Sayne of Alto, grand-daughter, Reese Sayne of Alto, and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere love, gratitude and thanks to Mary Jane Kinsey for all of her love, support, comfort and care during our mother's illness. We Love and appreciate you very much.



