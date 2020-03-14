Home

Dorothy Marie (Nungester) Bargar


1927 - 2020
Ms. Dorothy Marie Nungester Bargar, age 92 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, March 12, at New Horizons Limestone Nursing Home following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Reverend Bobby Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at the funeral home. Ms. Bargar was born May 10, 1927 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Isaac Newton Nungester and Ethel Fouty Nungester. She was retired from WalMart and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Frank Nungester and Carl Nungester. Ms. Bargar is survived by her children, Eugenia (Jeannie) Barron of Gainesville, Dan & Melinda Bargar of Sanford, Florida and Ben & Vickie Bargar of Clermont, Florida, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 14, 2020
