Dorothy Pass SmithDied June 21, 2020Dorothy Pass Smith, age 90, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband of sixty-two years, Thomas Smith, Sr; parents, John Bothwell Pass, Sr, and Flonnie Westbrooks Pass; sisters, Sallie Grace Holland and Charlotte Mealor; brothers, Bothwell Pass, Jr. and Ralph Pass. Mrs.Smith is survived by daughter, Joy Smith Hortman, Buford; sons, James B. Smith, Jr. and wife, Robin, and David Joe Smith, Sr, and wife, Jane, all of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Jimmy Smith, Joy and Hayden Fleming, D J and Angela Smith, Brian Smith, Matt Smith, Morgan Smith; great grandchildren, Mycah Fleming, Avery Smith, Easton Smith, Kodah Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Smith was born on October 8, 1929 in Sugar Hill, GA. She was a 1947 graduate of Sugar Hill School and she was a homemaker. Mrs. Smith was the oldest member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Paul Garner officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, and again on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.