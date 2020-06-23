Dorothy Pass Smith
Died June 21, 2020
Dorothy Pass Smith, age 90, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband of sixty-two years, Thomas Smith, Sr; parents, John Bothwell Pass, Sr, and Flonnie Westbrooks Pass; sisters, Sallie Grace Holland and Charlotte Mealor; brothers, Bothwell Pass, Jr. and Ralph Pass. Mrs.Smith is survived by daughter, Joy Smith Hortman, Buford; sons, James B. Smith, Jr. and wife, Robin, and David Joe Smith, Sr, and wife, Jane, all of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Jimmy Smith, Joy and Hayden Fleming, D J and Angela Smith, Brian Smith, Matt Smith, Morgan Smith; great grandchildren, Mycah Fleming, Avery Smith, Easton Smith, Kodah Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Smith was born on October 8, 1929 in Sugar Hill, GA. She was a 1947 graduate of Sugar Hill School and she was a homemaker. Mrs. Smith was the oldest member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Paul Garner officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, and again on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 23, 2020.