Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Gainesville First United Methodist Church
Dorothy Pool "Dot" Strickland


1922 - 2019
Dorothy Pool "Dot" Strickland Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Pool Strickland, 97 of Gainesville passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Dorothy or "Dot" as she preferred to be called lived in Macon and LaGrange, Ga. before moving to Gainesville in 1956. After raising a family and teaching school for fifteen years she retired in 1978 and began a life filled with numerous activities. Among those were volunteering with Meals on Wheels and as a pink lady at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She was very active in the Gainesville First United Methodist Church gadabouts and enjoyed all the many bus trips covering the United States. She loved family genealogy and keeping in touch with many relatives young and old, near and far.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Len and Carolyn Strickland, Fairhope, Alabama.; daughter and son-in-law; Joy and Jess Pearson, Watkinsville; daughter, Judy P. Strickland, Gainesville and Germany; grandchildren, Davis (Cheyanne) Strickland, Stephen (Ashley) Strickland; Greg (Clark) Pearson and Emily Pearson; great grandchildren, John Blackmon, Bennett and Hayes Strickland and Strickland Pearson.
Mrs. Strickland is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Strickland, parents, Julian T. and Sadie Wood Pool, brothers, Francis Pool and J.T. Pool.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday August 17, 2019 in the chapel at Gainesville First United Methodist Church. Dr. Hugh Cauthen will officiate. A private family interment will be held at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Gathering Room at the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Ga. 30502 or Gainesville First United Methodist Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30506.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 16, 2019
