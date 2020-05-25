Dorothy Robinson Hethcox Nix

Died May 22, 2020

Dorothy Robinson Hethcox Nix, age 92, of LaGrange, died Friday, May 22. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 24, at 2:00 p.m. at the Old Pathway Baptist Church, LaGrange. Family will receive friends on Sunday at the church beginning at 1:00 pm. Per the family's request and following state mandates, social distancing will be honored at the visitation and service. The family further request protective mask to be worn at the service and visitation. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Further visitation will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia from 6-8 p.m. with social distancing guidelines. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon EDT at the Auburn City Cemetery, Auburn, GA. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

