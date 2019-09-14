|
Doug Chasteen
Died September 11, 2019
Doug Chasteen, 70, of Gainesville -- beloved father, grandfather, and brother -- died Wednesday, Sept. 11. Doug was born in Lavonia, Ga., but spent most of his life in metro Atlanta, where he graduated from Chamblee High School in 1967. He worked in manufacturing and later in the home repair and remodeling business. He is survived by daughters Lisa Bruce of Buford, Jaime (David) Adams of Gainesville; and Jessica (Robert Slade) Chasteen of Braselton; stepdaughter Rebecca Ethridge; grandchildren Kelsey Bruce, Haley Adams, Bryson Slade and Brielle Slade; sister Edith (Dan) Turpin of Lavonia; brothers Tommy (Cheryl) Chasteen and Jerry Chasteen, both of Athens. A private family service will be later. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 14, 2019