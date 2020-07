Douglas Alan Higham

Died July 19, 2020

Douglas Alan Higham 68, of Cumming, died Sunday, July 19. Memorial services with Army Honors will be held in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23 at 4:00pm. A reception for family and friends will follow in the community room of McDonald and Son Funeral Home immediately following the memorial service. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



