Douglas Lee Standridge

Died July 15, 2020

Douglas "Doug" Lee Standridge age 54 of Gillsville, died Wednesday July 15. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday July 17 at the Gillsville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Gillsville Cemetery. Doug will lie in state Friday at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.



