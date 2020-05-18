Douglas McArthur Moore
Died May 15, 2020
Douglas McArthur Moore, age 77, of Nicholson, died Friday, May 15. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, at 2:00 p.m. at the Graveside in the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.