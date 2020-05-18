Or Copy this URL to Share

Douglas McArthur Moore

Died May 15, 2020

Douglas McArthur Moore, age 77, of Nicholson, died Friday, May 15. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, at 2:00 p.m. at the Graveside in the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store