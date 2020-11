Or Copy this URL to Share

Douglas Morgan Elrod

Died November 11, 2020

Douglas Morgan Elrod, 80 of Gainesville died on Wednesday November 11th. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 14th at 2:00 p.m. in the Little & Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in the Harmony Hall Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.

