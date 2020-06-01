Doyle L. Cromer
1934 - 2020
Doyle L. Cromer
Died May 31, 2020
Doyle L. Cromer, age 85 of Commerce, passed away Sunday, May 31. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday, June 2, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
