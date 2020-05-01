Drusilla Lee Shelton
1947 - 2020
Drusilla Lee Shelton
Died April 30, 2020
Drusilla Lee Shelton, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, April 30.
Mrs. Shelton was born on March 24, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, to the late George and
Betty Franchino Fain. She was the manager and a baker at Betty's Country Store.
In addition to her parents, Drusilla was preceded in death by her son, Michael
Berry.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen Shelton, Cleveland; daughter, Kim Berry,
Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Alexis and Clint Reeder, Demorest; son and
daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Kelly Cathey, Cleveland; grandchildren and spouses,
Josh Allison, Michael and Kyrie Allison, Grayson Cathey, Paisley Cathey, Maddox
Reeder, and Mason Reeder; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Darlene
and Davis Broadway, Kelly and Larry Goins, Mike and Karen Fain, Pat and Kelly
Fain, Steven Fain, and Judy Martin; her beloved extended family, the Betty's crew.
A memorial service will be scheduled after the current health concerns have
diminished.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.barrettfh.com
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
