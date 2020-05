Drusilla Lee SheltonDied April 30, 2020Drusilla Lee Shelton, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, April 30.Mrs. Shelton was born on March 24, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, to the late George andBetty Franchino Fain. She was the manager and a baker at Betty's Country Store.In addition to her parents, Drusilla was preceded in death by her son, MichaelBerry.Survivors include her husband, Stephen Shelton, Cleveland; daughter, Kim Berry,Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Alexis and Clint Reeder, Demorest; son anddaughter-in-law, Jeremy and Kelly Cathey, Cleveland; grandchildren and spouses,Josh Allison, Michael and Kyrie Allison, Grayson Cathey, Paisley Cathey, MaddoxReeder, and Mason Reeder; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Darleneand Davis Broadway, Kelly and Larry Goins, Mike and Karen Fain, Pat and KellyFain, Steven Fain, and Judy Martin; her beloved extended family, the Betty's crew.A memorial service will be scheduled after the current health concerns havediminished.To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.barrettfh.com Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.