Duke Johnson Aycock
Died May 31, 2020
Duke Johnson Aycock, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31.
Due to Covid-19 the family will hold private graveside services.
Duke was born January 18, 1949, the son of the late Emory Lawrence Aycock and Catherine (Johnson) Aycock.
Duke cherished his family and loved the Lord. He loved to make others laugh and shared his joy with those around him. He was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jane Aycock; three children Susan Villhauer (Brian) Suwanee, GA, Brian Aycock (Emiko) Tokyo Japan, and Laura Aycock, Lula, GA; five grandchildren Cooper, Logan, and Tucker Villhauer, Wakana Kobayashi, and Masaharu Kobayashi-Aycock; his sister Donna Wiggins (John) Gainesville, GA; and a large extended family and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Greater Hall Fellowship of Christian Athletes P.O. Box 656 Oakwood, GA 30566; Lakewood Baptist Church 2235 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, GA 30501; or Samaritan's Purse.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 2, 2020.