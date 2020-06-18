Dylan Michael Canup

Died June 16, 2020

Dylan Michael Canup, age 19, of Hoschton, died Tuesday, June 16. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home . The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18 From 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday, June 19 From 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Evans Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to maintain the recommended social distancing of six feet and please wear protective masks in accordance with guidelines concerning the Coronavirus. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.

