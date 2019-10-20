|
|
Earl "Jacky" Lundy, 65 of Gainesville died Saturday October 19, at his residence following a sudden illness. Born in Jonesboro, Georgia, Mr. Lundy had lived in Hall County since 1996. He was retired from the University of North Georgia/ Gainesville Campus where he was the Building Maintenance Supervisor. He was a very kind and loving man, who loved to ride motorcycles and was also a good mechanic. Mr. Lundy was a great caretaker for his mother and his family, and loved his family very much. He will be truely missed by all who knew him. He was a member of Northlake Baptist Church. Survivors include his sister, Arlene Lundy Barker, Gainesville; and her son, Mikey Barker; brothers, Ricky Smith, Gainesville; David Smith Carnesville; Joe T. Smith, Gainesville; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces and great great nephews also survive. Mr. Lundy is preceded in death by his parents, Norris Jackson Lundy and Marylene Slater Lundy Stoner; sister, Martha Lundy Brown; brother, Billy M. Smith. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday October 21, in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Danny Jones will officiate. Interment will follow be the Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2019