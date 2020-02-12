|
|
Earle Mathis Atkinson, born November 12, 1946 in Valdosta, died peacefully in the presence of all her children on February 5, in Columbus. Earle is survived by three children: Tracy Atkinson Zitzelberger, Heather Atkinson Chapman (John), and Nathaniel Atkinson (Sofia); three grandchildren: Elisabeth Chapman, Joey Zitzelberger, and Monroe Vlad Atkinson; three brothers: Ed Mathis (Mike), David Mathis (Judy), and Eric Mathis; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends in Gainesville, and surrounding area and Valdosta. She was predeceased by her father and mother, (Julian and Grace Bailey Mathis) and her grandparents. A graveside memorial service and interment will be held in Valdosta at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences may be conveyed online at mclanecares.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 12, 2020