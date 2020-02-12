Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson McLane Funeral Home
2215 North Patterson Street
Valdosta, GA 31602
(229) 242-5544
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Hill Cemetery
Valdosta, GA
View Map

Earle (Mathis) Atkinson


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earle (Mathis) Atkinson Obituary
Earle Mathis Atkinson, born November 12, 1946 in Valdosta, died peacefully in the presence of all her children on February 5, in Columbus. Earle is survived by three children: Tracy Atkinson Zitzelberger, Heather Atkinson Chapman (John), and Nathaniel Atkinson (Sofia); three grandchildren: Elisabeth Chapman, Joey Zitzelberger, and Monroe Vlad Atkinson; three brothers: Ed Mathis (Mike), David Mathis (Judy), and Eric Mathis; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends in Gainesville, and surrounding area and Valdosta. She was predeceased by her father and mother, (Julian and Grace Bailey Mathis) and her grandparents. A graveside memorial service and interment will be held in Valdosta at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences may be conveyed online at mclanecares.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson McLane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -