Ed Minor, age 84 of Tucker, passed away Friday, March 20 after a long illness. James Edward Minor was born September 24, 1934 in Gainesville to the late Toy Ford and Helen Floyd Minor. An only child, he grew up working in his parents' grocery store The Bee Hive Market. Ed graduated from Gainesville High School in 1953 and received his undergraduate degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He worked for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Company in Baltimore, Maryland. He furthered his computer science career at Honeywell International Systems in Atlanta before moving to Cox Data Systems, a division of Cox Communications. After many years, Ed branched out on his own, establishing himself as a highly regarded Data Processing Consultant. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Hulsey Minor, daughters Melissa "Missy" Mitchell of Gainesville, Melinda Kauffman (John), and Samantha Minor, both of Alpharetta. Ed also leaves behind two beloved granddaughters, Ashley Pyke and Caroline Kauffman, as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ed's memory to the donor's preferred charity. A private burial will be held at Alta Vista Cemetery. Those wishing to send on-line condolences may do so at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 770-297-6200
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 22, 2020