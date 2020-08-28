Edgar Brown Bird
Died August 27, 2020
Edgar "Ed" Brown Bird, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home in Summit Hills. Ed was born on May 22, 1932, in Murrayville, GA, to parents Nob Smith Bird Mahs and Oscar Brown Bird.
Ed was a graduate of North Georgia College, where he studied business and played baseball. He served his country in the U. S. Army from 1953-1955 and continued service in the National Guard until 1964, leaving with the rank of Captain. He worked for Milliken & Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1996 and continued working with Roger Milliken's Tyger Oak, Inc. for another 16 years.
Ed is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Phyllis Westmoreland Bird; sister, Mary Mills; children, Bruce J. Bird, Gary M. Bird, and Nancy B. Brown; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother, Stanley Bird; and sister, Carolyn Bird.
Ed was a devoted member of St. James United Methodist Church where he left his mark throughout the building and grounds. His community service included volunteering for Mobile Meals, Soup Kitchen, Habitat House and Salkahatchie. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing with his children and grandchildren. Ed's special friends for over 60 years were Spence Wise and Gerald Jones.
Ed's family is thankful for our caregivers over the past two years, Norma Bridges, Betty Siwecki, Wanda Hopper, Ashley Miller, Daisy Tate and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Andrew Wolfe. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 213 North Lanford Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel