Edmond Harold Reid, Sr.

Died May 20, 2020

Edmond Harold Reid, Sr., age 94, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. The family will hold a private service, and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

