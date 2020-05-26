Edmond Harold Reid, Sr.
Died May 20, 2020
Edmond Harold Reid, Sr., age 94, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. The family will hold a private service, and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Died May 20, 2020
Edmond Harold Reid, Sr., age 94, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. The family will hold a private service, and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.