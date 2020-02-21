|
|
|
Mrs. Edna Lucille "Adams" Chatham, age 92 of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, February 18, at her residence following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Cecil Reeves and Rev. Gary English will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 21, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Born on March 27, 1927 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late Cary and Dessie Mealor Strickland. She was retired from Pet Foods and was a member of the Church of God. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chatham is preceded in death by her husbands, Alexander Adams and Edsel Chatham. Mrs. Chatham is survived by her daughters, Brenda Oaks, Linda Walker both of Social Circle; son and daughter in law, Danny and Rebecca Adams of Gainesville; grandson and wife, Scott and Beth Oaks; granddaughter and husband, Sandy and Jason Murray; grandson and wife, Todd and Robyn Mayzurk; grandson and wife, Ty and Julie Mayzurk and 10 great grandchildren. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 21, 2020