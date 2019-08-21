|
Edna Merle Roberts Brookshire
April 15, 1934- August 18, 2019
Edna Merle Roberts Brookshire, 85, of Flowery Branch passed away Sunday, August 18 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Lowell Whitmire and Rev. Bradley Cain officiating. Interment will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 20, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 21, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Born on April 15, 1934 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late Delphia Cleghorn Kemp. Mrs. Brookshire was retired from Chicopee where she worked for 34 years. After retiring from Chicopee, she retired from the Hall County School System where she was a lunchroom worker at Spout Springs Elementary School and then retired from Kroger on Hamilton Mill Rd. Mrs. Brookshire was a member of Union Baptist Church.
She has lived a full and meaningful life. She has raised many children over the course of her life. She always had an open door policy to anyone who needed help throughout her life. She was a very special Christian woman and I know that she is now in a very special place with God.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brookshire is preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Roberts; her second husband, Larry Brookshire and her son, Duane Roberts and granddaughter Carla Roberts.
Mrs. Brookshire is survived by her daughter Cheryl Hedley (John); daughter in law, Carol Roberts; stepsons, Fred Stanley Roberts (Linda); Shane Brookshire; grandchildren, Dylon Hedley, Greg Roberts, Zacré Roberts, Tricia Roberts Hutchcraft, Doug Roberts, Brandon Brookshire, Cody Brookshire, Kayla Greene; great grandchildren, Channing, Jackson, Austin, Murphy Bloom; Casey and Cameron Roberts and baby Hedley due in April; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leon and Marion Brookshire.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 21, 2019