Edna Potts Knotts
Died September 14, 2020
Edna Potts Knotts, recently of Decatur Georgia and for many years a resident of Flowery Branch Georgia
b. Atlanta, Georgia, February 3,1935 – d. Atlanta, Georgia September 14, 2020
Edna Potts Knotts peacefully passed away on September 14, 2020, knowing she would soon be in the presence of her beloved lord and savior, Jesus Christ along with her husband, Major Edward William Knotts, her beloved mother, Edna Roberts Potts, father William Bruce Potts, and dear sister, Judy Potts. Our beloved Edna passed from this life as she lived it, full of grace and wise perspective. Her 52 year marriage was one of love and devotion, where she served as a military wife with passion and determination. Although she had many roles outside the home (book keeper, real estate broke, among others) her single most important role was to lead her family through their many military deployments and to raise her three boys to become successful men.
Edna loved southern food, southern humor and was the epitome of southern graciousness. She loved to engage in humorous banter, and inject a touch of joy even in the most difficult of circumstance. She raised her three sons, Edward Jr. (Dutch) Atlanta GA, Bruce and Wesley Gainesville GA, to that level of humor and generosity that she exhibited so strongly in her daily life. The wives of her sons, Barbara, Linda and Beth, her grandchildren, Jonathan, Savannah, (step) Scott and Cara, and her great-grandchild (step) Roman will continue to benefit from the beautiful spirit that she left as her everlasting endowment. Her sisters, Mary Stephens, Roswell GA and Alice Grant, Alpharetta GA, all of her many nieces and nephews and her many friends mourn her loss deeply, knowing that each day is a little less joyful without their Edna. Her final deployment has left us with a great hole in our hearts, but has brought her to everlasting joy.
Due to the current CoVID-19 crisis, we as that you please join us virtually as her immediate family expresses our collective grief, our love and appreciation for Edna and mourns her passing. Interment will occur at a later date, when we can all join together in person.
Edna Knotts Memorial Celebration
Time: Sep 26, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.