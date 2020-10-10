Edna Singleton Dorsey

Died October 5, 2020

Edna Singleton Dorsey, 88, of Gainesville, died October 5th. Funeral service will be held Sunday October 11th at 1pm at Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC in The Rev. Charlie, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Mossy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Cleveland. Viewing will be Saturday October 10th from 1pm-6pm. The family will receive family and friends from 4pm-6pm. Masks are required. Arrangements by Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC., Gainesville.

