Edna Singleton Dorsey
Edna Singleton Dorsey
Died October 5, 2020
Edna Singleton Dorsey, 88, of Gainesville, died October 5th. Funeral service will be held Sunday October 11th at 1pm at Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC in The Rev. Charlie, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Mossy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Cleveland. Viewing will be Saturday October 10th from 1pm-6pm. The family will receive family and friends from 4pm-6pm. Masks are required. Arrangements by Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC., Gainesville.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary
134 College Avenue
Gainesville, GA 30501
(470) 252-5636
