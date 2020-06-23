Edsel Jackson Orr
1928 - 2020
Edsel Jackson Orr
Died June 21, 2020
Edsel Jackson Orr, of Cumming, died June 21 at the age of 91. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Daves Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12 noon until time of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
