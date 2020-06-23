Edsel Jackson Orr

Died June 21, 2020

Edsel Jackson Orr, of Cumming, died June 21 at the age of 91. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Daves Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12 noon until time of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

