Edsel Ray Nix
1927 - 2020
Edsel Ray Nix
Died June 4, 2020
Edsel Ray Nix aged, 92 of Cleveland, died June 4th.
Visitation was held Saturday June 6th from 3-7pm at Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral Service was held Sunday June 7th at 2pm at Shoal Creek Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.
