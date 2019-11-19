|
Mr. Edward Aaron Pritchett, Sr., age 72 of Dahlonega passed away Friday, November 15, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Ed was born in Cleveland, on January 21, 1947 to the late J.C. and Thelma Humphries Pritchett. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Pritchett, Jr. Ed grew up in the Cornelia/Cleveland area. He attended Falls Business College and moved to south Georgia in 1966 to follow the love of his life, Shirley Burtz Pritchett. He worked for Mitchell Electrical Membership Cooperation for 30 years and retired as CEO. Ed was a member of Dahlonega Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shirley Pritchett, Dahlonega; son and daughter-in-law Aaron and Michelle Pritchett, Valdosta; daughter and son-in-law Jeanne and Chris Welch, Dahlonega; grandchildren Stephen and Ashley Pritchett, Jared Pritchett, all of Valdosta; and Lauren and Christopher Welch, Dahlonega. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a..m. on Saturday, November 23, at Dahlonega Baptist Church. Dr. Steven Wright and the Rev. Harris Malcom will officiate. Interment will follow in Dahlonega Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour at Dahlonega Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Mavuno Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 3421, Gainesville, or Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org. To share a memory of Ed or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega has care of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 19, 2019