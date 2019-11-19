Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Dahlonega Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Dahlonega Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Pritchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Aaron Pritchett Sr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Aaron Pritchett Sr. Obituary
Mr. Edward Aaron Pritchett, Sr., age 72 of Dahlonega passed away Friday, November 15, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Ed was born in Cleveland, on January 21, 1947 to the late J.C. and Thelma Humphries Pritchett. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Pritchett, Jr. Ed grew up in the Cornelia/Cleveland area. He attended Falls Business College and moved to south Georgia in 1966 to follow the love of his life, Shirley Burtz Pritchett. He worked for Mitchell Electrical Membership Cooperation for 30 years and retired as CEO. Ed was a member of Dahlonega Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shirley Pritchett, Dahlonega; son and daughter-in-law Aaron and Michelle Pritchett, Valdosta; daughter and son-in-law Jeanne and Chris Welch, Dahlonega; grandchildren Stephen and Ashley Pritchett, Jared Pritchett, all of Valdosta; and Lauren and Christopher Welch, Dahlonega. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a..m. on Saturday, November 23, at Dahlonega Baptist Church. Dr. Steven Wright and the Rev. Harris Malcom will officiate. Interment will follow in Dahlonega Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour at Dahlonega Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Mavuno Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 3421, Gainesville, or Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org. To share a memory of Ed or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega has care of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -