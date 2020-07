Edward Allen

Died July 29, 2020

Edward Allen, age 91, of Cleveland, died Wednesday, July 29. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 31st at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gateway Memory Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home and again from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday, prior to the funeral service. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

