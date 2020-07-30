Edward Barton Casper
Died July 22, 2020
Edward Barton Casper, age 65, of Columbia, SC, died Wednesday, July 22.
Born in Miami, FL, Eddie was the beloved son of Harold R. Casper and Dorothy Thornton Casper, both of Watkinsville. He was an avid hunter, UGA football fan, engineering graduate of Midlands Technical in Columbia, SC, and a retired Commercial Superintendent of Edcon Construction.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughter: Brittanae Casper of New York, NY; brothers: Michael R. (Lugene) Casper of Gainesville, and Kenny Casper (Connie Hayes) of Arnoldsville; nephews Richie Casper and Ryan Casper; and niece Kristin Casper.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 28, at 3:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment was held at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com