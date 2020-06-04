Edward Eugene Fortner
Edward Eugene Fortner
Died June 2, 2020
Edward Eugene Fortner, age 52, of Jefferson died Tuesday, June 2. Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm Saturday, June 6 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, June 6 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.
