Edward Tuttle
Died August 31, 2020
Mr. Edward Hampton Tuttle, 79, of Franklin Springs, GA passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA.
Mr. Tuttle was born in Winston Salem, NC, on July 27, 1941, son of the late Clady Tuttle and the late Myrtis Montgomery Tuttle. He worked for the State of Georgia as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor. Mr. Tuttle was a member of the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, Gideons International, and the Men's Fellowship of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wallace Tuttle.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Mills Tuttle; son, Kendal Edward (Bree) Tuttle of Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) Collins of Alto, GA; brothers, Lawrence Tuttle, Don (Parmalee) Tuttle and Steve (Betty) Tuttle all of North Carolina; sister, Margaret (Paul) Harrell of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Taylor Collins, Trey Collins, Samuel Collins, Kate Collins and Thea Tuttle.
Funeral service for Mr. Tuttle will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating. A private interment will follow in the Franklin Springs City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church from 10:00 a.m. until funeral hour on Saturday morning. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to Edward H. Tuttle Scholarship," at Emmanuel College: P.O. Box 129 Franklin Springs, GA 30639.
