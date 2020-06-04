Edward Lamar Garrett
Died June 1, 2020
Edward Lamar Garrett, age 77, of Cumming, died June 1st. Graveside services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Saturday, June 6 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. A brief family viewing will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Ingram Funeral Home on Saturday before the graveside. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
03:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
