Edward Logan "Eddie" Ferguson
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Logan Ferguson
Died June 12, 2020
Edward Logan "Eddie" Ferguson, age 44 of Baldwin, died Friday, June 12.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Mountain View Baptist Church in Baldwin. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Mountain View Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-6256
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved