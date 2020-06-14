Edward Logan Ferguson

Died June 12, 2020

Edward Logan "Eddie" Ferguson, age 44 of Baldwin, died Friday, June 12.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Mountain View Baptist Church in Baldwin. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Mountain View Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store