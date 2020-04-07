|
|
Edward (Eddie) McFalls, age 64, of Clermont, passed away on April 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a long and courageous 7 year battle with dementia.
Eddie is preceded in death by his late father and mother Clifford and Ila McFalls of Clermont.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife and devoted caregiver, Shelia H. McFalls of Clermont; son, Colby McFalls, Lula; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Whitney McFalls, Lula; daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Clete Collins, Gainesville; grandchildren, Taylor and Zack Thayer, Carson Eller, Ansley Eller, and Bristol McFalls; sister, Frances McFalls; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Donny Green and Glynda and Lamar Tatum; and loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Special recognition and thank you to Northeast Georgia Hospice for all their love and care shown.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a graveside service for immediate family only at Yonah View Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American : 255 N. Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60601.
To share a memory or leave a condolence with the family, visit barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 7, 2020